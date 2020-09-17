Self-driving cars are closer to becoming reality

National-World

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Self-driving cars, a dream for years, are getting closer to becoming reality. The technology to make it happen may already be in your car.

“Instead of using rearview mirrors we’re using backup cameras, things like that,” said WalletHub Analyst Jill Gonzalez. “A lot of driver assisted technology or maybe if you’re veering outside of your lane you get a beep or it autocorrects you already.”

With traffic being down during the pandemic, companies like Tesla, Waymo and General Motors are racing to finish self-driving cars, but it could take awhile before we see them on the road.

“I think that we’re still a ways off from completely autonomous vehicles,” Gonzalez said. “Maybe by the year 2050 we’ll see more autonomous vehicles for purchase for everyday consumers.”

Many states have also started paving the way for self-driving cars.

In Tennessee we have a law that prevents the government from banning autonomous vehicles.

The hope is that driverless cars would fix issues like distracted driving and reduce crashes. The issue is that companies have to simulate every possible scenario that could go wrong on the roads until they can test more cars.

