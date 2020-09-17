St. Charles partners with Five Acres in hopes of finding every pet a home, creating no-kill environment

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ST. CHARLIES, MO (KMOV) — A new partnership aims to make sure every pet in St. Charles has a home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday, the city announced a new partnership with Five Acres Animal Shelter, designing a program that means when the county’s animal control takes in animals, Five Acres will take them in and help put them up for adoption.

“We saw Five Acres as an opportunity to move toward the no-kill proposition,” said St. Charles Mayor Dan Bormeyer. “I believe we’re gonna be the only no-kill shelter this side of Kansas City, or close to that “

Five Acres will do intakes at both of its facilities; one on West Randolph, and the other on Pralle Lane.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.