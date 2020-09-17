State trooper rescues endangered hawk

National-World

WASHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) — A state trooper rescued a young endangered hawk that had been struck by a vehicle.

Trooper Erinne Litwinczyk stopped to assist the injured sharp-shinned hawk on Tuesday.

According to state police, the hawk was hurt near Mount Tom State Park in the Town of Washington.

Sharp-shinned hawks are listed as a threatened species in Connecticut.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s Environmental Conservation Police transported the hawk to get treatment.

