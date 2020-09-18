After a farmer suffered a heart attack, his neighbors banded together to harvest his crops

National-World

Lane Unhjem was in the middle of harvesting his wheat and canola farm near Crosby, North Dakota when his combine caught fire.

In the stress of the event, Unhjem went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital.

But his farm is harvested as neighbors, friends and family wasted no time stepping up to help finish the job.

Around 60 farmers in Divide County put their harvesting on hold to help the Unhjems, using all their own equipment.

“I talked to a couple of farmers, got their equipment, and then other people just started calling and we had equipment offered from all over the place in the county, and their workers to go with it,” family friend Jenna Binde told CNN affiliate KFYR.

The group used 11 combines, six grain carts and 15 tractor-trailers to finish harvesting Unhjem’s Durum wheat and canola. Using the power of community, they harvested 1,000 acres in seven hours.

Those who assisted say letting the Unhjem’s crops go unharvested would’ve been a big loss for the family and helping out was just common sense.

“Everybody knows the Unhjems, and they’re good people and good in the community, and it’s just kind of the farming way of life, too. You help your neighbor out when they need it, and don’t expect anything in return,” Binde told KFYR.

After being flown to a hospital in Minot, Lane Unhjem is in stable condition, but his family says he has a long road of recovery ahead.