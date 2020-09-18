Baby boy safe after vehicle stolen, crashed in south Louisville with him in it

National-World

LOUISVILLE, KY (WLKY) — A baby is safe after the car he was in was stolen and crashed.

Police said the situation unfolded on Greenwood Road in Pleasure Ridge Park around 6 a.m. Friday. A mother was at the Circle K gas station there when she went inside to get ice.

Officials said that’s when a man jumped in and took the vehicle with the baby still inside.

By 7 a.m., the vehicle and child had been found. It appears the vehicle was crashed.

The mother, who is from Illinois, and her 1-year-old child have been reunited. It appears someone was taken into custody, but no further details have been released.

Police said the vehicle was unlocked with the keys in the car when it was taken.

