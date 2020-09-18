Concerns about children getting less physical activity

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — For some children, PE class at school may be the only physical activity they get during a day, and with kids learning from home, there’s concern they’re getting even less movement than a typical school year.

“We definitely know that kids are not getting as much activity, the safer at home policy, things being canceled have definitely led to decreases in activity.”

Dr. Elizabeth Martin is a professor of pediatric physical medicine at Vanderbilt University, and while it may be too early to study the data on how much activity kids are missing out on, there’s cause for concern.

“Exercise as we know is really important, not only for physical health, but for mental health, for boosting our immune system, for helping with sleep and learning,” Dr. Martin said.

The good news in this, children have an ally – parents also need to make sure they’re getting enough exercise, so Dr. Martin suggests the whole family find an activity each day that everyone can do together.

“Getting out and getting some fresh air is wonderful,” she said. “If you need to be indoors, there are lots of great indoor activities, so be creative, some up with scavenger hunts, obstacle courses in your backyard.”

Dr. Martin also suggests online programs designed to keep your kids moving right now.

She specifically suggests one called “Go Noodle” and “Fit Kids.”

