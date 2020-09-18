Condo with walls lined with Budweiser beer cans on sale

National-World

LAKE WORTH, FL (WPBF) — If you are a beer lover and looking to purchase a condo you may want to check out a recent listing in Lake Worth.

It’s not your usual condo, the walls inside the two bedroom, two bathroom unit are covered with Budweiser beer cans.

Broker Jesse Kearney said the owner, who is now deceased, started building the Budweiser monument back in 1986 and finished around 2006. No one knows for sure how many cans are on the walls.

The beer cans are on the walls inside the living room, dining room, bedrooms, master closet, kitchen and they were also used for crown molding.

A letter written in 2001 from Anheuser-Busch is mounted one of the walls.

The letter thanks the owner for sending them photos of his condo walls covered with their flagship beer.

Kearney has also been in touch with the beer company.

He said buyers have already reached out and the condo is listed at $100,000.

“We did contact Budweiser and shared the pictures with them and they said for the individuals who purchase the property if they don’t change the interior of the property they’ll give them free beer for life,” Kearny said.

