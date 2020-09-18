Facebook to begin construction on three new data centers at Stanton Springs

National-World

COVINGTON, GA (Jackson Progress-Argus) — Facebook is building on its commitment to Stanton Springs. Facebook announced Thursday it will move forward on its original plan to construct five data centers at Stanton Springs in Newton County, with a total potential investment of $42 billion.

Facebook said it will begin construction on three new data center buildings comprising nearly 1.5 million square feet. Facebook’s administration building is completed, and work on its initial two data center buildings is expected to be completed next year.

According to a Facebook spokesperson, the three new data centers are expected to be operational in 2023, will represent an investment of more than $1 billion and will support more than 200 jobs.

Facebook is building its data center campus on 416 acres of land it purchased in Stanton Springs, the four-county technology park owned by the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties. All of the acreage where the data center project is under development lies within Newton County.

Under the terms of Facebook’s agreement with the JDA, property taxes on the data center will be abated for 25 years. In the meantime, however, Facebook will make payments in lieu of taxes beginning by 2024. The first payment will be $2 million, increasing by $1 million every two years for a maximum payment of $5 million by 2030.

Payments in lieu of taxes and, eventually, property tax revenues will be allocated to each county according to its initial investment in the development of Stanton Springs — 10 percent for Jasper County, 37.5 percent each for Newton and Walton counties, and 15 percent for Morgan County.

