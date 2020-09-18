Man on Fish River puts Bible in front of door, prays Hurricane Sally won’t flood house

National-World

BALDWIN CO, AL (WALA) — The images are stunning and the stories leave you speechless. Hurricane Sally left behind extensive damage. The FOX10 News drone getting a bird’s eye view of it.

Sally really stirred up Fish River. John Rabur’s home was on the brink of flooding.

“It was the next morning when the surge from the river really started to come up and in about five hours, it came up five feet and that’s when we started to have some concerns about what was happening,” said Rabur.

Rabur thought Hurricane Sally had done its worst, but the storm wasn’t done yet. Preparation time was over. Prayer would be his next line of defense.

Rabur said, “As I was sitting there, I was like, well the Lord was able to part the Red Sea, so I took my Bible put it at the bottom, base of my door. Figured He could stop the Red Sea, if he chose to and He blessed us.”

In FOX10 News’ drone video, you can see his above ground pool now muddy. Flood water came up to the top and rushed in. Rabur said God was looking over his home. Not a drop entered in.

“So we were just completely grateful and blessed thank you Jesus for that day,” said Rabur.

