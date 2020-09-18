Shots fired at home of two New Jersey police officers who were inside with their 10-day-old child

National-World

Police are searching for two suspects after shots were fired at the New Jersey home of two police officers earlier this week while they were on the second floor with their 10-day-old child, police say.

“I don’t know what the motive is at this time, but I do know that this is a targeted attack against this residence that the officers reside,” Camden Police Chief Joseph Wysocki said in a news conference. “It’s very common knowledge that these officers live there.”

The incident occurred at 11:46 p.m. on Clinton Street and six of the at least seven rounds fired struck the home, Wysocki said. Two of the rounds went through the front door and into the home, but no one was injured.

One of the officers has been with the department for four years, the other for two years. Both officers are on leave and have not been identified.

“This attack on our officers was an affront to the department and will not be tolerated,” Wysocki added.

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the individuals involved. An unoccupied 1998 Honda Odyssey believed to have been used in the shooting was located early Thursday morning and police are combing through the vehicle for further evidence.

County, state and federal law enforcement officials are involved in the investigation, police said.

“I want to send a very clear message to the scumbag thugs behind this senseless act,” Camden County Freeholder Director Louis Capelli, Jr. said at the press conference. “We are coming to get you and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”