Local woman helping teachers procure school supplies during pandemic

Michigan (WNEM ) — One Mid-Michigan woman is getting creative while helping teachers get school supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I created a group for teachers to post their links to their Amazon wish list. And what I’m asking is the community to join the group and to adopt a teacher,” said Janice Kato, teacher.

This teacher is among more than 440 members in the Facebook group “Adopt a Mid Michigan Teacher.” She is asking for help procuring school supplies for their students during the pandemic.

Teachers traditionally have to spend their own money to supplement school supplies or they go without. That has led them to turn to a new form of crowdsourcing.

Kato got the idea from someone in Florida.

“Somebody down there started the group to figure out ways to help teachers. Because it’s a lot different this year,” Kato said.

While trying to prepare for teaching a combination of virtual and in-person classes, the teachers need the basics for both. They are asking you to check out their wish lists on Amazon.

“Having scissors for every kid, play dough, markers, crayons, white boards, white board markers. Pretty much anything that normally we would have a few of in our classroom, we now need multiples so everybody has their own,” Kato said.

Some elementary teachers are especially looking for items to help their kids feel more at home in their classroom. They need educational items of all kinds.

Teachers are even using some for class rewards.

