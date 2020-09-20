Evacuated animals at Washington County, OR, Fairgrounds head home

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) — After spending more than a week at the Washington County Fairgrounds, the animals of Naked Acres Farm in Clackamas County are finally going home.

Gus Liszka said she is still overcome with gratitude for how many people stepped up to help her first evacuate her animals and now take them home.

“It’s a profound experience and I’m experiencing a level of gratitude I never knew was possible,” Liszka said.

She said her animals have made themselves at home at the fairgrounds but thinks they’ll be even happier to be back in a familiar place.

“Some of these pigs think they’ve gone to the Marriott and they’re pretty happy considering they’ve never been in pens before,” she said.

Linda Friday is just one of many volunteers who has helped Liszka and others who had to keep animals at the fairgrounds. She and another friend are hauling horses for Liszka.

“It’s incredibly heart-warming. This has been an incredible week in so many ways just to see the people who have stepped up to donate their goods and their time and volunteer,” Friday said.

All of these volunteers didn’t hesitate for a minute to help Liszka.

“The amount of people who have shown up to haul animals in and care for them in so many different ways it’s just been amazing,” Friday said.

Liszka said she can’t thank the people who helped her this past week.

“All these people that have helped us evacuate and then take care of everything on the fairgrounds and some of these people have come back to help us get back home is overwhelming,” she said.

She said her farm is still intact, but they did lose their produce crop.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.