Two artists came up with a creative way to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg: a mural in the justice’s memory

People have been paying tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg all over Washington, DC, by laying flowers and lighting candles on the Supreme Court steps.

Two artists with boxes of spray paint wanted to honor her in a creative way.

Shawn Perkins and David Zambrano teamed up on Saturday to paint a mural of Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg, the second woman appointed to the bench. She died Friday due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.

“With the recent passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, there was no question who we would commemorate with this latest piece,” Perkins told CNN on Sunday.

It took just 24 hours for Perkins and Zambrano to paint the mural on boards that lined the outside of Blackfinn Ameripub near Black Lives Matter Plaza. The project was led by the nonprofit PAINTS Institute.

This isn’t the first time the artists have collaborated. Over the past few months, Perkins said, they have been painting murals on the wooden boards used to prevent vandalism on buildings near the White House.

“The purpose is to uplift our community during these unpredictable times, through affirmations of hope and unity, along with honoring those who paved the way for those without a voice,” he said.

Ginsburg, who embraced the nickname “The Notorious RBG” late in life, became a role model to generations because of her sharp wit, her legal knowledge and her fierce dissents.

After her death, tributes for her flooded social media from world leaders and celebrities to people impacted by her life’s work even though they didn’t know her personally.

