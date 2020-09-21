Dozens gather for second annual trash removal part

National-World

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WPMT) — Dozens of people donned gloves and grabbed trash bags in efforts to keep Pennsylvania beautiful on Sunday for the second annual City Island & Susquehanna River Clean-up.

The event aimed to teach younger generations to take care of their environment.

” I think engaging them at a young age, it kind of puts the little seed in there to where you know as you become a young adult and adult you become more responsible to your actions,” Heather Mckay, event organizer said.

The event began in local waterways and storm drains and is one of the thousands around the world in support of the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup.

Organizers say last year the group collected more than 300 pounds of ocean-bound trash in two hours.

