Female deputy ambushed in shooting remains hospitalized in ICU
Click here for updates on this story
Los Angeles, CA (KCAL/KCBS) — One of two deputies ambushed in Compton a week ago remains hospitalized, but her partner has been released.
The LASD Transit Services Bureau released an image of the 31-year-old female deputy who remains in an intensive-care unit.
Her 24-year-old partner is now in a long-term care facility as he continues to recover.
Officials also said President Trump called both of those deputies to wish them a speedy recovery.
The gunman is still on the run as of Sunday morning. A $700,000 reward was being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspected shooter.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
Comments