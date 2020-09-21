Miles of the Cedar River cleared for outdoor recreationists to enjoy

National-World

Michigan (WNEM) — More than 5 miles of the Cedar River, south of Gladwin City Park, have been cleared to allow outdoor recreationists to use the waterway.

The Gladwin Conservation District used grant funds from the Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network (WIN) and the Gladwin County Community Foundation (GCCF) to clear openings in the river, which hasn’t been navigable for more than 25 years.

The work also relocated woody obstructions along the banks to help provide aquatic habitat.

The work that was completed ties into the Gladwin CD project aiming to make the entire 10 mile stretch of the Cedar River from the City of Gladwin to the City of Beaverton navigable by the end of summer 2021. Other components of this project will include reforestation efforts along the river stretch, educational workshops, trash cleanups, and other volunteer opportunities.

“There is nothing more exciting than working on a project that is so supported by our community. This is a treasured resource in Gladwin County and the community has waited a long time to be able to enjoy the opportunities this stretch of the Cedar River offers. With the progress made by Josh and his crew, we are on pace to have the entire 10 mile stretch between Gladwin and Beaverton navigable by next summer,” said Tristan Hewitt, Executive Director for the Gladwin CD.

The Cedar River includes one of the only Blue-Ribbon Trout Stream stretches in the Saginaw Bay Watershed.

For more details or if interested in volunteering to help with this project, email Tristan at Tristan.Hewitt@macd.org or call 989-426-9461 ext. 3232.

