Shots fired by barricaded gunman in suburban Atlanta, police say

National-World

Police ordered nearby residents to shelter in place Tuesday morning after a barricaded gunman at a suburban Atlanta home fired shots.

Officers are on the scene in the Cobb County neighborhood, about 20 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

“Barricaded Gunman/Shelter In Place,” a Cobb County Police tweet said. “All neighbors on Kingsley Dr between Castle Lane and Vineyard Court need to shelter in their homes.”

The home is in a residential area in an upper middle class neighborhood.

This is a developing story. More to come.