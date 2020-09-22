Two killed when car crashes into trees

National-World

Antelope, CA ( KCRA) — Authorities are investigating a double-fatal car crash that happened early Tuesday morning in the Antelope area.

Elverta Road between Northam Drive and Aztec Way was closed while the California Highway Patrol investigated the crash, which was reported just before 1 a.m. The road has since reopened.

The car was headed down Elverta Road when it veered off the roadway and crashed into at least two trees, splitting the vehicle into three pieces and killing the two men inside.

CHP said it suspects speed and alcohol were factors in the single-car crash.

First responders attempted CPR on the crash victims, but authorities said it’s believed they died on impact due to the high rate of speed the car was traveling at.

