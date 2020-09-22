Walmart launches drone delivery of at-home COVID-19 test kits in Las Vegas

National-World

Las Vegas, NV (KVVU) — Walmart on Tuesday announced that it will be delivering at-home COVID-19 test kits by drone in North Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the company has partnered with Quest Diagnostics and DroneUp to deliver the at-home COVID-19 self-collection kits.

As part of the trial deliveries, drones will deliver the at-home testing kids in North Las Vegas starting Tuesday, and in Cheektowaga, New York, in early October.

According to a news release, patients who qualify for drone delivery of the COVID-19 self-collection kits must live in a single-family residence within a 1-mile radius of the designated Supercenters in North Las Vegas and Cheektowaga.

The kits will land on the driveway, front sidewalk, or backyard of the customer’s home, depending on where there are cars and trees, Walmart said in the release.

Once the kits are delivered, the person will perform a self-administered nasal swab and send their sample back to Quest Diagnostics for testing using the included prepaid shipping label.

There is no delivery or kit cost for customers electing to receive an at-home kit delivered via drone.

