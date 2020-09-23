6 arrested in St. Louis-area city protesting decision in Breonna Taylor’s death

National-World

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) — Six protesters were arrested outside the Florissant Police Department Wednesday night, police said.

A group of protesters walked out onto Lindbergh/Highway 67 and blocked the road. Officers say they gave three orders to disperse but the demonstrators refused to comply.

Police say they then entered the crowd and made six arrests. A protester threw a large firework at the officers, but nobody was injured, police say.

A protest was held hours after Kentucky authorities announced that several Louisville police officers would not be indicted for their role in Breonna Taylor’s death. One of the officers was charged with charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, accused of shooting into neighboring apartments during a raid of Taylor’s home.

A protest was also held in downtown St. Louis.

