Fighting over fan numbers at sporting events

WYOMING COUNTY, PA (WNEP) — There’s a debate in Pennsylvania over how many people should be allowed to watch high school athletes play?

It’s a question that’s going back to the state legislature as parents in our area weigh in.

The federal judge who ruled Gov. Tom Wolf’s restrictions on crowd sizes was unconstitutional refused to stay his ruling. That means limits on indoor gatherings of 25 people and outdoor gatherings of 250 people cannot be enforced.

The governor also cannot issue any new stay-at-home orders.

The judge’s ruling comes just hours after Gov. Wolf vetoed a bill that would have allowed local school districts to decide how many fans can attend sporting events in Pennsylvania.

Now there’s a move to get the legislature to override that veto and open the stadiums.

High school sports have allowed student-athletes and their fans to have some sort of normalcy in the last few weeks. The bill would have allowed the districts to choose the number of fans allowed at the games. Gov. Wolf’s decision to veto this bill has sparked more controversy bringing state legislators back in session early.

Gov. Wolf vetoed House Bill 2787 that would have removed the limit on the number of people who can attend outdoor sporting events. Currently, the cap is set to 250 people.

School districts in Wyoming County are smaller.

Hailee Jennings is a senior at Tunkhannock and also does track and field.

“It’s more understandable for inside sports, but outside sports, I think, more than 250 people should be allowed,” Jennings said.

Katie Gavek has two kids who play sports. She believes capping the number would leave some parents out when their kids want them in.

“Support both directions. You’re supporting your child, and your child is knowing that you’re there to support them, so it goes both directions. It’s the bond. Once again, it all comes down to a bond, and it seems like nobody cares,” said Gavek.

Last Friday night, Shikellamy High School played Jersey Shore in front of a crowd of about 500 people. That number was approved by the borough of Sunbury before the game.

The Tunkhannock Area superintendent says the district is sticking to its plan of allowing 250 people inside the field to watch sporting events.

People we spoke with believe school districts should have the choice on the number of fans allowed in the stands, and the governor should stay out of it.

“I think the schools know a lot better and more in-depth than the governor might, compared to a school in Philadelphia versus us up here where there’s a lower population,” Devin Reed said.

Reed plays baseball for Keystone College. He understands what playing in front of a crowd means, especially for high school seniors.

“These seniors should have a chance to play their season and play it with fans. I think we can do something to make sure that everybody stays 6 feet apart, wears their masks, and we could do it safely.”

Republicans in the state’s General Assembly say they plan to try to override the governor’s veto. The state House of Representatives will return to session Wednesday, earlier than planned to consider an override of the veto.

