Freedom advocates for Wayne Williams launch social media efforts to reveal new evidence

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — A group of advocates pushing for ‘ freedom are launching a new effort to get out evidence in the Atlanta Child Murders cases.

Willams has been in prison serving life sentences for the murders. Though he’s been widely suspected by police, he was never convicted of killing nearly 30 young Black boys and girls.

“Wayne’s case always has been a case of public perception,” said freedom advocate DeWayne Hendrix. “There was never any evidence to convict him of any of the murders,” Hendrix told CBS46’s Hayley Mason Tuesday.

Formerly working with the Wayne Williams Freedom Project, Hendrix has split off to form a new grassroots effort. He and a small team have each spent years paying for case files and picking apart the loose evidence prosecutors used in the 1980s against Williams

Alex Baber says he is a cold case consultant who has spent the last 14 years investigating the infamous zodiac killings. He says they led him to Atlanta where he began connecting the patterns of the zodiac suspect Lawrence Klein and an accomplice to the child murders.

“We have also been able to determine that the same green carpet fibers and white dog hairs [used to convict Williams] were linked to not only the freeway phantom murders in Washington, D.C., but also the Oakland County child murders in Detroit, Michigan,” Hendrix said. “These suspects had a very, very long career in murders that span decades.”

One family member of a murdered child says he wanted to see the city do more to support families this year.

“Being consistent with the families and giving them information, it’s not good enough,” said Nicholas Burston the cousin of Anthony Carter, a 9-year-old child murder victim.

They’re planning to bring their research to social media in hopes of picking up a fresh investigation.

“As long as Wayne Williams is in prison, I will be here standing fighting for his freedom,” Hendrix told CBS46.

Williams was denied parole at the beginning in December 2019. He can apply again in eight years.

CBS46 reached out to the Atlanta’s Mayor’s office for an update on the investigation and the memorial task force and is awaiting a response.

