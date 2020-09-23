Halloween will look different in Connecticut this year

National-World

GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) — It’s still weeks away, but many are thinking about Halloween and how it will look this year.

At the same time, the Centers for Disease Control just released its guidelines when it comes to potential risks, along with their recommendations for keeping families safe.

Every October, hundreds make their way to the Guilford Town Green for the annual ‘Trunk or Treat’ event.

However, that event isn’t happening this year as the town decided to pull the plug because of COVID-19, and restrictions on crowd size.

It turns out, they were ahead of the curve because the CDC labeled “trunk or treating” as a high-risk activity.

While enjoying an afternoon with her grandson on the Guilford green on Tuesday, Debbie Ryba from Milford said Halloween will have a different feel this year.

“As far as parties, or going door to door, people are going to play it safe this year,” she said.

Gov. Ned Lamont has been saying he wouldn’t cancel Halloween, since it’s outside and people will have their masks on.

“I would still give out candy to the neighborhood children, but I think most people are going to scale back,” said Angela Papuga, of Branford.

According to the CDC, other high-risk Halloween activities include crowded indoor costume parties, visiting indoor haunted houses, and going on a hayride or tractor ride.

One-way trick or treating, where you’d leave goodie bags at the end of a driveway, is listed as having a moderate risk, along with a frightening walk through a one-way haunted forest, like the Haunted Isle at the Shoreline Trolley Museum.

Organizers said the path through the trail is one way, and there’s hand sanitizer and they’re cleaning throughout the night. Also, everyone must wear a mask.

Low risks include carving pumpkins, decorating your home, virtual costume contests, or a movie night with the family.

“I think I might put candy out on the front porch and leave it there for those people who’d like to trick or treat, but as far as interacting, I think it’s going to be a different Halloween this year,” Ryba said.

While some are already switching gears, others said they’ll stick to their Halloween traditions.

“The kids are very excited, we’re going to take them out, just be cautious, keep them close,” said Jennifer Millhollan, of East Haven.

It’s also going to be different for the businesses that bank on Halloween, and the fall season.

“We’re just asking that all of our customers wear a mask at all times, stay socially distance,” said Tyler Rose, of Rose Orchards in North Branford.

The business is still offering its pumpkin patch, corn maze and wagon rides, you can expect a number of changes.

“Right now, we’re trying to keep it so there’s separated groups, or one group per wagon, doing our double wagon. Same thing, we’re trying to keep everyone six feet apart as much as possible,” Rose said.

