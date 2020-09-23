Plastic surgery procedures on the rise during the coronavirus pandemic

National-World

Miami, FL (WFOR) — Plastic surgery procedures are on the rise during the coronavirus pandemic, and doctors say it’s thanks in large part to the new way many of us are doing our jobs.

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon David Rosenberg said his services, like Botox and fillers, are in high demand.

He said patients, old and new, are coming in with what he calls ‘Zoom anxiety’ thanks to the new normal of interacting with others on camera.

“People have been seeing themselves up close on these meetings and it’s freaking them out,” Dr. Rosenberg said. “They can come in for either some Botox or get their lips done, throw on a mask, have that covered for recovery over the weekend and then be back zooming on Monday.”

Doctors say many patients are seeking surgery to take advantage of home quarantine, allowing them to quietly have procedures done and avoid being seen while they recover.

“There are no parties, so everybody wants to get in and have a facelift, everyone wants to get in and have their mommy makeover done,” said Dr. Payman Danielpour with the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group.

But vanity isn’t the only motivation behind the surgery spike. When the pandemic first began, COVID-19 fears forced the cancellation of many procedures and doctors are now having to catch up.

Laura Lawrie had to reschedule a procedure to have her breast implants removed because of a complication.

“I was a little concerned about doing my surgery during a pandemic,” Lawrie said.

Her doctor’s new, enhanced safety procedures eased her concerns. Most plastic surgeons require their patients test negative for COVID-19 before allowing the surgery to take place.

Lawrie said that made her feel safer.

Dr. Rosenberg said he’s also seeing patients who have more time and money on their hands.

“I’m not spending money on movies, travel, dining. I can put that money to, you know, having some spoiling of myself at home. Almost like a staycation except for your face,” he said.

He anticipates as the pandemic continues, the surge in business will too.

