THP charges Smyrna vice mayor with DUI

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) — Smyrna Vice Mayor Marc Adkins has been charged with DUI.

Rutherford County Sheriff Office officials tell us Adkins was charged this morning by Tennessee High Patrol and booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He has since been released.

Adkins has been a resident of Smyrna since 1970 and has volunteered his time by serving on multiple commissions within the community, according to the city’s website.

A hearing is set for January 29th in General Sessions Court.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.