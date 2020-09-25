Family of teen killed in accidental shooting to hold gun buyback

News

GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) — Keeping guns out of the wrong hands is the goal of a shoreline family who has lived through the pain of losing a loved one.

The Ethan Miller Song Foundation, along with the Guilford Police Department, are hosting a gun buyback on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at police headquarters.

Back in January of 2018, 15-year-old Ethan Song accidentally shot himself while playing with a gun inside a friend’s home.

Since then, his parents have made it their mission to not only honor his life, but to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

For working firearms, the foundation is giving out:

$10 for BB guns and pellet guns

$25 for single and double shot handguns

$50 for rifles and shotguns

$100 for pistols and revolvers

$300 for assault weapons

Guns must be unloaded and placed in the trunk of your car. There are no questions asked and no identification will be required.

Last year, the foundation’s buyback got 80 guns off the street, along with distributing a number of firearm safes.

