‘He wouldn’t have changed a thing,’ fiancée remembers Deputy Hendrix

Hendersonville, NC (WLOS) — It’s been exactly one week since Henderson County Deputy Ryan Hendrix was laid to rest. He was killed in the line of duty two weeks ago while responding to a break-in call.

“I miss him all the time. He was always my person,” said Emily Wilkins, fiancée of Ryan Hendrix.

Wilkins spoke one-on-one with News 13 on Friday. She fought back tears as she sat inside the building where her fiancé worked. She said the two planned to get married Oct. 17.

“Our families really wanted a wedding and all the things. I would have been the first to get married in my family,” Wilkins said.

The big day was only a few weeks away. It was going to happen at Grace Blue Ridge in Hendersonville.

“At our church, “ Wilkins said.

Wilkins said the two met in August 2018 after being introduced by mutual friends.

They hit it off tight away, she said.

“He was a likeable kind of guy, Wilkins said. “He just was very sweet and kind and very funny. That was his thing – just always a jokester.”

It was never a dull moment, and Wilkins said they both spent as much time outdoors as they could.

“Hiking was what we always did together. But he loved mountain bike riding. DuPont was his place to be,” she said.

And when he wasn’t there or at work, Wilkins said he was with family.

“I think everyone always talks about how much Ryan loved his job and how he was really great at this job, but a lot of people seem to keep forgetting that he was an amazing dad,” she said. “Man, did he love his kids. And everything that he did was for them.”

Now, they’re all left figuring how to go about life without him.

“He just was a person that when you needed help or you needed advice, that’s who you turned to. So, with all this stuff that’s going on, there’s been a lot of things where I’m like, ‘what do I do?’ And then the person that I would usually ask that is not here,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins said that because of Ryan’s line of work the two of them actually talked often about this one day being a possibility.

“It gives you a little bit of coping just knowing that,” she said. “I know that even if he knew this was the outcome he wouldn’t have changed a thing.”

And, now, even after his death, he’s changing and saving lives with his organ donations.

“First priority went to people in the local community that could match with him and fit all the requirements, and that’s what he would have wanted — is local people first, then everybody else,” Wilkins said.

A true hero — through and through.

