Indoor Visitation Allowed To Resume At Nursing Homes In Massachusetts

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Boston, MA (WBZ) — Indoor visitation will be allowed to resume in nursing homes and rest homes in Massachusetts on Friday. The new guidance announced by the Baker-Polito administration also expands indoor visitation options in assisted living residences in the state.

In-person visits may resume at nursing homes and rest homes if safety measures are in place including:

• Indoor visits should occur within a designated visitation space that is close to the entrance of the facility and allows for social distancing

• The visitor must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and have their temperature checked

• Residents, staff, and visitors must wear a mask or face covering for the duration of the visit

• The visitor must remain at least 6 feet away from the resident for the majority of the visit

• If desired by both parties, there may be physical contact between the resident and visitor so long as precautionary measures are followed such as hand sanitation before and after contact

• A schedule is implemented for frequent disinfection of the designated visitation space

• The unit, floor, or care area where the resident lives must not have any COVID-19 cases in residents or staff in the past 14 days and the facility is not experiencing a staffing shortage that requires a contingency staffing plan

Indoor visitation at assisted living residences may resume in designated shared spaces with the same safety measures. In-unit visitation was previously allowed at ALRs.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.