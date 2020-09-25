Jury trials at Kansas City Courthouse postponed after employee catches COVID-19

National-World

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV/KSMO) — Jury trials that were set to resume at the downtown Kansas City Courthouse will now be postponed after a court employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The 16th Judicial Circuit Court had planned to resume jury trials on Oct. 5.

Following this positive case, the court has implemented protocols and procedures to mitigate the spread of the virus. That means court operations have been reverted back to Phase 1, which limits the number of people gathered in an area to 10.

The court will have to stay in Phase 1 for the next 10 days.

This does not affect the operations at other courthouses, however. The Eastern Jackson County Courthouse in Independence started summoning jurors on Sept. 21 and its jury trials will continue as scheduled.

