Police take out warrants in connection with 2012 cold case murder

Gwinnett County, GA (Gwinnett Daily Post) — Nearly eight years after Robert Mixon was shot to death in his Satellite Boulevard apartment, the murder case took a new turn this week when DNA evidence led to Gwinnett County police taking out warrants against a suspect.

Mixon, who lived in an apartment complex in the Duluth area, was killed in November 2012. Police now believe Nazar Matheson, who is currently in jail elsewhere in Georgia on unrelated charges, is responsible for the murder.

“Detectives originally assigned to the case spoke with witnesses and fielded tips but were never able to identify a suspect,” Cpl. Collin Flynn said in a statement. “The case was eventually assigned to a Cold Case Investigator. That detective was able to locate DNA evidence which linked Matheson to this murder.”

Flynn said the warrants taken out against Matheson are for aggravated assault and felony murder.

At the time of Mixon’s murder, the Daily Post reported that two men, one of whom was reportedly Mixon’s roommate, discovered his body lying on floor in the apartment’s living room. He was 33 when he died. Police quickly determined that his murder was not a random crime, according to reports from that time.

On Friday, Flynn said the cold case investigator worked with investigators from the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office to gather additional evidence linking Matheson to the murder after he was identified as a suspect. The police and the DA’s Office had been working on the case over the years.

Anyone who has additional information about the case is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit stopcrimeATL.com.

There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 12-101359.

