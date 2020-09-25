Stolen truck holds sentimental value for family

National-World

American Fork, UT (KSL) — A Utah County man was hoping to somehow find and recover his stolen truck, which he said has deep sentimental value to his family.

Percy Angilau said the Ford F-350 pickup truck vanished from his side yard near 870 South and 240 West at around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

When he saw what surveillance cameras captured, he couldn’t believe it.

“(The) video shows two men getting out of what looks like a silver, grayish Nissan Murano,” the truck owner said. “They look as if they’re out doing estimates. They both have a neon construction vest on and (they’re) just playing the whole part.”

Angilau said the men, who dressed like construction workers, apparently had different designs. He said he believed one of the men was acting as a lookout as he strolled with a measuring wheel near Angilau’s driveway, while the other hopped in the truck for a swift getaway.

Surveillance video showed the white truck leaving, closely followed by the Murano.

“The truck was very sentimental in value to us,” Angilau said.

He said his father gave it to him as he started up his own business.

“(The truck also has) memories of my brother who passed,” Angilau said. “That’s the only thing we have left of him. He would always take care of that truck, and for it to be taken just… it hits pretty hard.”

A spokesperson from the American Fork Police Department said they received Angilau’s report and were investigating.

Angilau said while he is waiting to hear from detectives, he wanted to circulate what the surveillance video captured, in hopes it would lead to the recovery of the truck.

“It’s a big loss for my family,” Angilau said. “Yes, sir. It’s heartbreaking.”

Angilau said his F-350 is a white short bed with 4 doors. It has Utah license plate number 657 MHZ.

Anybody with information is asked to call American Fork Police Department at 801-763-3020.

