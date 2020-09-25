Suspect drives through cemetery during police chase

National-World

Kaneohe, HI (KITV) — A stolen vehicle suspect was captured on video driving recklessly through Valley of the Temples in Kaneohe on Wednesday.

Witness Trevor Dela Cruz-Joe says he was visiting his grandfather’s grave with his family, when he spotted a silver truck speed by, followed by two police cars.

According to police, the vehicle was reported stolen, and eventually hopped a curb before driving through the cemetery itself.

“They veered left,” explained Cruz-Joe. “Literally on to other people’s graves, which I definitely thought was horrible. Just to see the sight of that was ridiculous. Running over flowers, running over people’s gravestones. It was a pretty crazy sight to see and unfortunately, disrespectful.”

Both the witness and police made it clear the officers did not drive on the cemetery, but rather drove around it.

Police confirm the suspect ended up getting away, and no arrests were made.

