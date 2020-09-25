‘White Lives Matter’ sign in mostly Black community infuriates neighbor

National-World

St. Louis, MO (KMOV) — A couple’s clash with their neighbors has taken an ugly turn. They say they’re being threatened with racist yard signs and symbols, but the city admits their hands are tied.

A man who goes by Jacob wants his identify concealed because of what’s happening next to his home on Delmar.

His neighbor, Karen Hudson, has no problem showing her face to defend the display that adorns her house.

“Why? It’s ok to put Black Lives Matter signs up and not white?” argued Karen.

It’s not just the White Lives Matter sign that has Jacob upset. Karen also has a White Pride World Wide sign hanging above the caricature of a Black person eating a watermelon, which sits near windows with Confederate flags.

Karen also has a car with the words “Raccoon City” on the bumper. Karen claims Raccoon City is where her son works.

News 4 checked and according to state records there is no business listed with that name.

If you look up the letters “U-B-C-S” along with Raccoon City it references a fictional town in the video game, “Resident Evil”, but Jacob believes the bumper and letters are aimed at him.

“When I have neighbors like the vets next door who see this Raccoon City on the back of the car a couple walk up and say ‘what do you mean’? They say they live in a city of coons,” Jacob said.

There’s no question there is bad blood between the two neighbors. Karen claims it started when Jacob’s dog went to the bathroom near the property line. She says Jacob overreacted and made racial comments at her family.

“Only after he went off on us about everything racial that’s when we said to ourselves, you want to start a race war, you calling us racist, we will put up all kinds of stuff. So that if you want to believe then feel free to look at it that’s why we did it,” Karen said.

Karen doesn’t get why Jacob thinks it’s a threat to her neighbor. Both sides call the other side racist and only coexist a few feet from each other.

“Yeah, whatever Karen, stop lying Karen. You Karen’s have been lying all over America and getting caught,” Jacob muttered.

It has the potential to get worse. Jacob is concerned with the target practice poster in the window and claims lasers have been pointed at him.

“I pointed it at their camera. You a damn liar!” Karen yelled back.

Jacob says he will defend himself.

“You trying to provoke us to kill you? I want the city to know that we are dealing with white supremacist who trying to provoke us in this age of provocation,” Jacob said.

“No I’m not, Here’s what I’m getting at, none of this was ever up. We were friends with everyone around here except for him,” Karen said.

Karen says she’s not taking down her signage. The city is not aware of any ordinance that would force the removal of signs like the ones hanging in Karen’s yard.

“Our neighborhood is 99 percent black. These white supremacists moved next door at first they were covert with the racism then it began to be overt,” Jacob said.

“I’m getting tired of Black Lives Matter getting shoved down my throat. Black Lives Matters signs. No, All lives matter…even his pathetic life,” Karen said.

Jacob and Karen now have cameras all over their homes as a matter of protection from each other.

