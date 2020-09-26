A 5-year-old girl was killed in a stabbing incident in Chicago, police say

National-World

A young girl was fatally stabbed Saturday in Chicago, police said.

The 5-year-old girl, who was not identified, was wounded at a home in Chicago’s Garfield Park neighborhood on Saturday morning. She was taken to a hospital after police responded to several 911 calls about a person who had been stabbed, Chicago police said.

The child was later pronounced dead, police said.

A 27-year-old woman was detained in connection with the stabbing, Officer Jose Jara, a police spokesman, told CNN affiliate WLS. The woman was not identified.

Jara said the girl and the woman “may be related.”

“Detectives are still working on trying to put these pieces together,” Jara added.