‘Save Our Children’ march held in downtown Mobile, AL, rallying against child trafficking

MOBILE, AL (WALA ) — A march to raise awareness against child trafficking was held in downtown Mobile Friday, pushing a message that ‘our children are not for sale.’

Worldwide, around 2 million children are victims of sex trafficking, according to Operation Underground Railroad, which works to rescue those children.

“We need to setup a generation now that will not tolerate any type of child abuse or exploitation,” Valerie Holt, one of the event organizers said. “We won’t tolerate it. We want to end it now.”

Rachael Cain works with an organization called 4Sarah, which offers help to women and children who were/are victims of sexual abuse. She attended and spoke at Saturday’s march through downtown Mobile, urging people to always be aware of their surroundings.

For more information about organizations that help rescue and help children from sex trafficking and exploitation visit ourrescue.org/and 4sarah.net

