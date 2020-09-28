27th San Quentin inmate dies after being infected with Covid-19

National-World

San Quentin, CA (KPIX) — While the COVID-19 outbreak that once numbered more than 2,200 positive cases at its height among San Quentin inmates had subsided to just three on Saturday, the illness has claimed another life among the prison population, officials announced.

State prison officials confirmed an inmate died on September 25th at an outside hospital from what appear to be complications related to COVID-19. No other details were released.

It was the 27th inmate death linked to COVID-19 since the outbreak began after the May 30 transfer of 121 inmates from the California Institution for Men, a Southern California facility that had roughly 500 active cases at the time and had reported 13 coronavirus-related deaths.

At the time there were no positive cases among the San Quentin prison population.

A 55-year-old San Quentin guard — Sgt. Gilbert Polanco — also died from COVID-19 related complications.

Also among the COVID-19 fatalities at the prison were 13 condemned inmates on death row.

