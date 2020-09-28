Get in the fall spirit and help a good cause at this local pumpkin patch

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of the most noticeable signs of fall dots the hillside in North Asheville each year.

It’s the Grace Episcopal Church’s annual pumpkin patch along Merrimon Avenue.

You buy your Halloween decorations while also helping raise money for “Consider Haiti,” a nonprofit organization that brings freshwater projects and medical treatment to the island nation.

Shopping can be creative and fun while raising much-needed funds.

“Whether you want a weird one, some of them have warts all over them, you can choose all different types of pumpkins,” Todd Kaderabek with ‘Consider Haiti’ says. “They’re probably priced a little bit higher than you might see in other places but it is a benefit.”

Volunteers are practicing COVID-19 prevention, including no-touch, electronic payments.

Face masks, wipes, and disinfectants are available for any customer who needs them.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.