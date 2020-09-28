Inmate who killed 4 people dies on death row

National-World

Baton Rouge, LA (KTBS) — A DeSoto Parish man who’s been on the state’s death row for a quadruple homicide he committed 26 years ago has died.

Graveside services are pending for James Baldwin IV at the Bethel Cemetery.

Baldwin was convicted and sentenced to death in the July 1994 murders of his estranged wife Elizabeth Baldwin, along with J.O. Woodfin, Rocky Baggott and Volly Jack Grimsley.

Baldwin, who had been ill for some time, did not have an execution date. Executions have been on hold in the state for many years.

The deadly shooting mass happened at Woodfin’s Wood Springs’ home. Baldwin, who claimed he acted in self-defense, shot the four at close range with a sawed-off, 12-gauge shotgun.

There was a history of domestic problems between the Baldwins, and after eight years of marriage Elizabeth Baldwin had finally left.

Sheriff Jayson Richardson was 12 years old when Baldwin carried out the murders. Baldwin is Richardson’s biological father.

The two did not have a relationship. Richardson was 11 months old when his mother divorced Baldwin to bring an end to a six-year marriage filled with domestic violence. Richardson and his mother, Carol Sue Richardson, shared their story with KTBS last October as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

