‘Left her there like a dog’: Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed mother of 3

Philadelphia, PA (KYW) — Philadelphia police need help identifying the driver of a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 46-year-old mother of three dead. On Friday, police released images of the truck they believe was involved in that crash.

Eyewitness News also spoke with the victim’s family, who’s urging the driver to turn themselves in.

“Whoever did it needs to come forward,” said Mariana Otero, the victim’s daughter.

Maria Rivera, of Juniata, had her life taken from her family too soon.

Police say she was crossing Erie Avenue by I Street around 11:30 p.m. last Friday when the driver of a Dodge Ram slammed into her and left her for dead.

“They just left her there like a dog! She was full of life and they just took that from her,” Otero said.

A security camera captured these images of the truck. Officers want people to take a good look at it and help them identify the driver.

“It is a 2008-2012 Dodge Ram 1500 Quad, dark in color. It should probably have damage to the right front headlight, bumper, hood area,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Overwise said.

Rivera’s family says she worked as a caretaker.

At the time of the crash, she was headed home, which was about a block away, before she was struck and killed. Rivera had three children and two grandchildren.

“He shouldn’t have left her there. He should have stopped, he should have helped. Maybe she could have recovered from her injuries and they didn’t even give her that chance. They just left her there,” said Luz Rivera, the victim’s sister.

“You left her there to die by herself without her family. Come forward, that’s the least you can do for my family,” Otero said.

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

