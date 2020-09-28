One person dead in Bonneville County shooting

News

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. --

Bonneville County deputies are investigating a shooting incident at South Ammon Road, just south of First Street.



One person was found dead at the scene. All others believed to be involved in the incident are either accounted-for or are in custody.



They say there are no further threats to the community.



Idaho State Police and Bonneville County Deputies have blocked off First Street south to Jason Street. That portion of Ammon Road will be closed while deputies complete their investigation.

Orignal Story:

Police have blocked off a portion of South Ammon Drive for some type of incident happening.

Emergency personnel have been called to the 290 S. Ammon Road for possible shooting or stabbing. It's unclear exactly what it is.

The address is just south of the Country Corner store.

Bonneville County Sheriff sent out an phone alert message to nearby homes to remain inside and lock their doors.

We're waiting to hear from police about what is happening. This is a developing story, return to this page for further update