Sam Adams brings back IPA inspired by Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Boston, MA (WBZ) — Sams Adams is re-releasing a beer inspired by the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The “When There Are Nine” brut style IPA was first introduced by the Boston-based brewery last year for a limited time.

The name is a reference to when the pioneering justice said “there will be enough women on the Supreme Court when there are nine.”

For every four-pack sold, $9 will go toward the Pink Boots Society that supports women in the beer industry.

“We lost a good one, and together will raise a toast to honor the inspiring and powerful woman’s unwavering commitment to justice and lasting impact on society,” Sam Adams said in a statement.

The 16-ounce cans will be available via online pre-orders starting Oct. 9. More information on ordering will be released at samueladams.com

