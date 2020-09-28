Trial date set for man accused of killing more than half a dozen people in 2019

National-World

Sumner County, TN (WSMV) — A trial date has been set for a man accused of killing more than half a dozen people in 2019 in Sumner County.

The trial for Michael Cummins is scheduled to take place April 20, 2022 at 9 a.m. in Sumner County Court.

In April of 2019, Cummins is accused of killing six people, including his parents David and Clara Cummins.

Cummins’ grandmother was found around April 26, 2019 in a home on Charles Brown Road.

The charges against Cummins include eight counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, theft of a rifle, theft of a motor vehicle and pre-meditated murder.

