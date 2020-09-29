2 teen girls arrested after stolen car catches on fire during police chase

National-World

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Two teenage girls were arrested after leading police on a short chase in downtown St. Louis Tuesday morning.

At 9 a.m., officers spotted a 2014 Hyundai Accent that was reported stolen on Sunday near Lindell and Boyle. The officers tried to pull the car over but the driver sped off, initiating a chase.

During the chase, the car hit a concrete barrier at the corner of 20th Street and Olive before catching on fire. Emergency crews were able to rescue the teens and put out the fire.

The suspects were not injured, police said.

Police said the stolen car was connected to a robbery at the Union Station Hotel Sunday. The suspects allegedly pistol-whipped a 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old girl during a hotel party before stealing their purse and the car.

