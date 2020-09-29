Community rallies behind longtime teacher after DOE puts her on leave

National-World

MAUI, Hawaii (KITV) — A Maui school community is outraged after a beloved teacher was escorted off campus.

Family members of the Ha’iku Elementary School kindergarten teacher believe it was an act of retaliation.

Monica Gouveia-Nakahashi’s daughter says her mother filed a complaint claiming the school’s administration is responsible for a hostile work environment.

Days later–Nakahashi was handed a letter from the Department of Education saying it launched an investigation looking into allegations against her and that she is no longer allowed on campus until it is over.

Kimberly Naylor says she is speechless after seeing her mother Monica Gouveia-Nakahashi–who has been a teacher for 40 years–escorted off the Ha’iku Elementary School campus on Friday.

“After all that she has done for our community and the blatant disrespect they are giving her. It broke my heart. She was required to remove her personal belongings from her classroom with a minimal amount of time and was not allowed any support>”

Naylor says she and her family members, as well as other teachers, offered to help gather her things, but the school’s principal did not let them.

After she posted about the incident on Facebook, support from community members snowballed.

“We have had an outpouring of letters, phone calls, stories, words of encouragement from people throughout Hawaii and beyond. “

Supporters even painted a mural saying, “Ha’iku stands with Mrs. Nakahashi”, to show their solidarity.

Liz Key–whose daughter is one of Nakahashi’s current students–believes the show of kindness is well deserved.

“She is very gentle and patient and she’s just very inclusive with the kids, which is exactly what you want for a kindergarten teacher.”

Her daughter, Ember, echoed the sentiment. ” Mrs. Nakahashi makes me fell like I am happy and I am at home.”

In a letter sent to parents on Saturday, Ha’iku Elementary School Principal Karen Walker wrote:

“We are not able to discuss the details of this confidential personnel matter…We respect the privacy of our staff members, and we hope you will do the same by not spreading rumors or misinformation.”

Naylor clarified her mother has not been terminated–and the family DOES NOT want to see the school’s principal removed.

Nakahashi has been allotted an hour on Monday to collect the rest of her belongings.

Her daughter says she will not empty a classroom with 40 years of memories.

“She is not going to be taking out all of her things at that time because we are confident that at the end of this investigation, she will be returning to her classroom to continue to touch and help the lives of our Hawaii keiki.”

