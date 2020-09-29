Entire town Of Paradise once again under evacuation warning due to wildfire

National-World

Butte County, CA (KOVR) — The entire town of Paradise is once again under evacuation warnings as the North Complex Fire started to resurge Sunday night.

New evacuation orders were issued for several areas on Sunday, including: Pulga, Big Bend, Yankee Hill and Concow.

Evacuation warnings were also issued by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office for the areas of Stirling City, Magalia, and Clark Road from Paradise south to Highway 70, east to Lake Oroville, including Pentz Road from Paradise south to Highway 70.

Parts of Paradise, which was ravaged by the Camp Fire back in 2018, were also given evacuation warnings early in September when the North Complex Fire saw another resurgence.

A different front of the North Complex Fire calmed to the point Monday morning that evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted.

According to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, all evacuation orders and warnings on the Yuba County side of the incident have been lifted. This means that the communities of Rackerby, Forbestown, Brownsville, Challenged, Woodleaf, Clipper Mills and Strawberry Valley are now back fully open.

As of the latest update Sunday evening, the North Complex Fire has burned 305,188 acres.

