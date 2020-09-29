Hours after breast cancer surgery, 23-year-old Ravens fan watches game from hospital bed

National-World

Baltimore, MD (WJZ) — One Baltimore Ravens fan loves the team so much, she wasn’t going to let recovering from surgery stop her from watching her team take on the Chiefs during Monday Night Football.

Lindsey Cohen, 23, is fighting triple-negative Stage 3 breast cancer. But just six hours after a double mastectomy, she asked for her favorite Ravens scarf and turned on the game.

“This is what a hardcore fan is,” her aunt Elizabeth tweeted. “She is a true Baltimore girl! She just had a double mastectomy and as soon as she hit post-op she had to have her purple on and game on tv!”

Her parents have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for her medical expenses.

Lindsey, we wish you all the best in your recovery and we’re rooting for you and the Ravens!

