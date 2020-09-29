Nonprofit builds free beds for children who don’t have their own

National-World

SALINAS, Calif. (KSBW) — Records show hundreds of kids across the country, including on the Central Coast, don’t have a bed to sleep on.

This often times leaves children to sleep on couches or even the floor. Sleep in Heavenly Peace has more than 230 chapters across the U.S. in 44 states. The nonprofit organization builds free beds for children whose parents can’t afford one. The local chapters rely on donations, like Lowes, for supplies in building.

“I just cannot image a kid sleeping on the floor in this day and age,” said Steve Autsin, Sleep in Heavenly Peace Hollister-chapter president.

After seeing national headlines and learning 5-6% of children in one given area are without a bed, Austin and his co-president Phil Messina started the Hollister chapter of the nationwide nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace. The chapter builds free beds or bunk beds to children in San Benito County, along with Salinas and parts of North Monterey County.

Austin referred to the back of my shirt, which reads, “No Kid Sleeps On The Floor In Our Town.”

“This is an awesome thing to see these kids, to see them lit up when you come in with a bed,” he said. “After they have been sleeping in a pile of clothes in the corner.”

Austin said that is a familiar feeling. After his father passed away when we has a kid, his mother couldn’t afford separate beds for him and his sister. This meant all three of them had to sleep in one bed.

“But as we got older, that became problematic. I realized then, yes I love my mom, but it seemed like the other kids I knew had beds and I didn’t,” Austin said.

All supplied and tools are donated. One of the biggest donors is Lowes. On Saturday, the Hollister chapter said they’re thankful for all donations to be able to build 50 beds, after this COVID-19 pandemic wiped out 85% of the entire organizations normal funding.

“The ladies in the pinnacle quilt guild in Hollister they make quilts for us, for each of these beds,” Austin said. “In our area, every kid not only gets bedding he gets a handmade quilt.”

The organization delivers and assembles each new bed for families.

