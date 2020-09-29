Woman makes progress after being attacked in Daytona Beach

National-World

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — Earlier this month, a Tampa woman who was in Daytona Beach for her son’s wedding was punched so hard she suffered a brain bleed.

Her husband told WESH 2 News she’s making progress, but she’s not out of the woods yet.

“They feel this is not a life-threatening situation anymore, which is the most fabulous news,” Barry Burich said.

Burich spoke with WESH 2’s Claire Metz by Zoom from Shands Hospital, where his wife Pamela has been in critical condition since she was attacked on the street Sept.12.

Burich says his wife is responding to some commands but remains in intensive care with a skull fracture.

“Don’t know why my wife was the one tragically hit here,” Burich said.

Barry, Pamela, their son and guests in town for the wedding were walking back to their hotel from Coyote Ugly bar when they walked past a confrontation which was partially caught on surveillance.

That confrontation then escalated while they walked by.

“It just kind of turned into a small little thing to just a huge brawl, riot,” Burich said.

The wedding party of around 14 got past it but then some involved in the fight came running toward them. Burich said the next thing he knew his wife was on the ground.

“Been rough – brutal, seeing her from day one. Just wouldn’t wish this upon anybody,” Burich said.

Police are working to identify the suspect, a tall white male who took off in a white truck with a red interior.

Family and friends of the victim are so upset about the incident they are offering a $5,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Burich says their son and his fiancé did get married after the assault. With all the guests in town, Burich says he told his son it’s what his mom would want.

The newlyweds held the ceremony but they haven’t signed the wedding certificate yet to make it legal. They want to wait until Pamela can be there.

