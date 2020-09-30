After mother is left homeless because tenant refuses to leave property she owns, a kind stranger steps in

National-World

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A young mother and her 5-year-old daughter were stuck sleeping in their car, after the tenant in a piece of residential property the woman owns refused to move out.

Jillesa Willis did get an eviction order to get the tenant out of the home, but it wound up being a worthless piece of paper when the State of Illinois issued a moratorium and halted all evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Willis could not afford to rent another place, and was left with nowhere to go until CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker told her story.

On Tuesday night, Willis and her daughter were living in a Bronzeville apartment for free because of the kindness of a stranger.

“I’m blessed and happy, but I’m still paying mortgage,” Willis said.

Willis may be in the Bronzeville apartment for a while. The federal government announced a nationwide moratorium on most evictions until the end of the year.

