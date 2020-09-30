Family of woman murdered in Mobile believes her death was revenge for man killed hours earlier

National-World

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) — A gruesome discovery made on a quiet dead-end street in Mobile Tuesday afternoon after a woman was found shot to death inside of her home.

“Bam! Bam! Bam! She was laid out on the floor by the door.. by the door.”

Mobile police have identified the victim as 62-year-old Martha McGinsey, killed in the middle of the day at her home on Roderick Rd.

“One of our neighbors run down and they both enter the place, see the body, come out screaming and yelling by this time I’m on 911 and I’m calling and I go inside and I see her laying there,” said a neighbor who spoke with Fox10.

Neighbors say they heard at least three shots and saw two cars speeding off just before they found the woman dead inside the house.

“My wife come out. She saw one of the cars drive away.”

Mobile police say the crime was not random.

Shortly after the shooting homicide detectives went across town where they found a home riddled with bullet holes on Spruce Street.

No one was hurt.

Fox10 News learned the home belongs to a man who’s related to McGinsey.

Police do believe the two crimes are connected.

McGinsey’s family members believe the crimes were in retaliation for a deadly shooting in Prichard early Tuesday morning.

Prichard police say 25-year-old Keontae McCants was shot on Lyric street and died at the hospital.

While they have pinpointed a person of interest, they have not said whether it is connected to murder and mayhem in Mobile.

Homicide detectives are trying to figure out if McGinsey’s murder was “retaliation” for McCants murder.

McGinsey’s family says it was.

